Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases 196 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $142.28 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.