BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,247 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 230,385.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 691,157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BHP opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $71.52.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

