Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 436 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

JNJ opened at $161.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $389.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

