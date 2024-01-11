BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,087 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.98% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCAT stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $15.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 93,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,154.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,623,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,991,967.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,062,748 shares of company stock valued at $30,239,972.

