BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $382.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $230.68 and a one year high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

