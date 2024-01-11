Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 85.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 56,519.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 130,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 129,994 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,260,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $52.53 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

