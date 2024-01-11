Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stake Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.28% of Brunswick worth $15,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.64.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $88.35 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

