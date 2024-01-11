Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,724 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,040 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RIVN opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.13.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIVN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

