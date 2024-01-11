Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,565 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,217 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,891,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J opened at $131.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.20.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

