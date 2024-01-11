Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,358 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $111,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GHY opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%.

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans bought 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $87,027.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,781.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

