Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,802 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $127,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.86. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $143.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

