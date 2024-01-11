Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,416,000 after acquiring an additional 526,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,185 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,727,000 after acquiring an additional 315,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $503,489,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

