Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.