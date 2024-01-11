Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $499.95 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $500.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

