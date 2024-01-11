Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BALL stock opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

