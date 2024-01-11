Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,713,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 283,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 79.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 113,838 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,539,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 229,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

