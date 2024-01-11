Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,410 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,410 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Datadog by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in Datadog by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $120.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.21 and its 200 day moving average is $101.90. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,001.50, a P/E/G ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,069,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $14,703,506.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,610,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $35,069,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 574,878 shares of company stock valued at $66,931,497. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

