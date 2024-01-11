Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,965 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $33.57 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $39.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 246,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $8,991,215.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 441,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,143.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,389,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006 in the last three months. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

