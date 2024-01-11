Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,246 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $128.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average is $108.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $134.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

