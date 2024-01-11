Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.44 and its 200-day moving average is $114.96. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $127.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.85.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

