Carole Ho Sells 9,972 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,237.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.24.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.
