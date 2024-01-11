Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Chesapeake Energy worth $15,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,878,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,896,000 after buying an additional 220,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,031,000 after acquiring an additional 527,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,502,000 after acquiring an additional 89,942 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average of $83.15.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

