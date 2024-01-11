Christopher Swift Sells 3,337 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $276,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Swift also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08.

On Monday, December 18th, Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53.

On Friday, December 1st, Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $82.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $83.04. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

