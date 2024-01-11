Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $74.34

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$74.34 and traded as high as C$76.73. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$76.73, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Clairvest Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,278.83 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$74.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clairvest Group had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of C($31.24) million for the quarter.

About Clairvest Group

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

