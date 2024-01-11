Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,406 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,346 shares of company stock worth $7,882,554. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Bank of America upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of STX opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $87.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

