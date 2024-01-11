Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 160,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $97.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

