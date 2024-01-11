Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Constellium by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Constellium by 138.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Constellium by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellium

Constellium Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.