Crescent Sterling Ltd. Sells 37 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $543.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $483.38 and its 200 day moving average is $457.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $154.92 and a 1 year high of $546.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

