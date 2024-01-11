Curated Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.3% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $543.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $483.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $154.92 and a 12 month high of $546.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

