DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 18.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 11.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 644,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,159,000 after acquiring an additional 66,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in DexCom by 28.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $128.00 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.18. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.