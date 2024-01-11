Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $543.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $483.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $154.92 and a 1-year high of $546.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,568 shares of company stock valued at $40,766,381 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

