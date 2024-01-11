Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of EXR stock opened at $156.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXR

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.