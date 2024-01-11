Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Fabrinet by 9,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.89.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE FN opened at $185.45 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

