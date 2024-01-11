FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.4% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.33 and its 200 day moving average is $137.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

