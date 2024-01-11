Financial Management Network Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in NVIDIA by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $543.50 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.92 and a fifty-two week high of $546.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

