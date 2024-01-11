First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,766 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.71% of First Hawaiian worth $16,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $21.92 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

