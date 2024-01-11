First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $121,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 889.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 511,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $90,528,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $162.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

