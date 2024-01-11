Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.51% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 358,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,752,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,637,000 after buying an additional 85,248 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 257,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $453,000.

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

