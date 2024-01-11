Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Holdings Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of Hamilton Lane worth $16,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after acquiring an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,414,000 after buying an additional 482,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after buying an additional 477,614 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,249.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 392,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after buying an additional 376,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,674,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $111.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $116.98.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.