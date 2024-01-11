Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 1,346 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,501,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $389.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

