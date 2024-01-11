International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Holdings Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 98.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IGT opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

