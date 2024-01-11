Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 394.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.5% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 80,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

