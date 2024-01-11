Jacqualyn A. Fouse Sells 8,391 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 8,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $192,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AGIO opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 913.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 581,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

