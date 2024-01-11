Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.39 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $48.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

