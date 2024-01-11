Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Crescent Sterling Ltd. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 4.0% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 48,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 127,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the third quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

