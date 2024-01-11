Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $161.87 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $389.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

