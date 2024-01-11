Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $4,781,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,620,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,768,000 after acquiring an additional 119,937 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 618.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $41.53 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 116.76%.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,875 shares of company stock worth $486,630. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

