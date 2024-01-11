Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $142.28 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $143.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

