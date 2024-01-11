Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $14,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.6 %

KNSL opened at $371.67 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $250.90 and a one year high of $457.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.93 and its 200-day moving average is $377.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

