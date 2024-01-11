Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,136 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.7% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $382.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $230.68 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

